Proposed bill would require parental consent to use AI technology

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT was introduced in November, the innovative technology, which generates human-like responses to questions, raised concerns from many parents and educators.

ChatGPT is more advance than previous technology with some educators saying students may have used ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, which resulted in several school districts banning the device tool.

Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to prevent children from accessing AI features on social media sites without the consent of a parent or guardian.

This week, Scott introduced the AI Shield for Kids (ASK) Act which would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue rules barring social media platforms from charging a fee or mandating a paid subscription before allowing either parents or children to remove AI features from products offered to minors.

“I have long been a supporter of doing more to keep our kids safe online, and as technology evolves, there is no doubt that we must do more to combat the emerging threats our children are facing every day on the internet,” Scott said in a statement, adding that he’s “terrified” about the “lack of control available to parents when it comes to social media and AI.”

“Every child is worth protecting, and we should never make the job harder for parents,” Scott said.

