Reese's new 3.4 lbs Thanksgiving “Pie” sells out in less than 2-hours

Well, so much for wowing guests this Thanksgiving by serving a supersized – 3.4 pounds, 7,680 calories Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup… unless you were one of the lucky ones who bought it early.

Monday, The Hershey Company, maker of the popular Reese’s brand of cups and other treats, rolled out the giant version of the peanut-butter-and-chocolate favorite in time with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Priced at $44.99, the novelty pie sold out its entire manufactured run of 3,000 Reese’s “pie” in less than two hours.

In a press release, Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said, “When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert.”

“At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

According to an ABC’s Good Morning America report, Hershey's unveiled its new seasonal flavors in September. The 2021 list included a new peanut brittle Reese's flavored peanut butter cup and a super-sized pack with 18 full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup packs.

