One of the most wonderful perks about having a dog is how attached they become to their owners, and while we might miss our dogs when we leave them, do they feel the same way?

Most dogs give you that sad look when we leave, and act like they’ve won the lottery when we return, but do they perceive time as we do?

A Psychology Today study reveals that yes, dogs miss us and even more so when we’ve been away for longer stretches.

The study found that canines indeed have some concept of time. Dogs greeted their owners with more excitement after two hours than 30 minutes. When measured after four hours, they were no difference. During these periods of separation, they also displayed negative emotions.

The study concluded dogs can start missing their human Mom & Dad from the moment they part ways and keep missing them more and more for up to two hours. After the two-hour period, they begin “a plateau of melancholy until they see their owner again.”

What are the warning signs that my dog(s) miss me? All dogs are unique. While all may miss their owners, some cope with the separation better than others.

Dogs offer a few signs as to how much they will miss you. Chewing on your possessions, crying when you leave, and staring at the door after you’ve gone are all indicators. They’ll also make a huge deal of you return home, like running around the house in pure joy.

What can I do about it?

None of us want our dogs to be miserable, but we can’t be with them all the time.

The study shows that while dogs prefer to be with their owners, they still feel warmly towards familiar people. The solution? Leave Oscar with someone familiar. If you can’t find a relative or neighbor, consider choosing a “regular” Pet Sitter. After a few visits, your pet will come to recognize that person.

Another article published on the website upworthy.com showed that dogs heart rate showed a marked decrease if the owners petted them before leaving. By watching videos, researchers found that the ones that were petted showed " behaviors indicative of calmness for a longer period while waiting for the owner's return."