Ricky Williams no longer; former Miami Dolphin star changes his name

During his stellar career, first as a Heisman Trophy winner out of the University of Texas and then in NFL playing for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, Ricky Williams always danced to the beat of his own music.

The former running back, has now taken the name of his wife. Say hello to Errick Miron.

During his playing days, he went by Ricky, but his actual birth name is Errick.

Last week, Miron, who last played in the NFL as Ricky Williams in 2012, announced he had officially changed partly motivated to create more balance within his relationship with his wife.

According to an NY Post report, Miron said the named change had “been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship,” adding that taking an astrology class helped him to learn more about their “dynamic” as a couple.

