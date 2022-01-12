The Gulfside train ride in Fort Myers is a perfect opportunity for a fun night out. Not only will you be able to sip wine through the beautiful Florida coast, but you’ll also get a five-course meal AND be able to solve a murder mystery. It's a truly magical evening on the tracks.

This unique dining experience offers passengers a trip along the Gulfside landscape of Florida with quite a few surprises in store.

All passengers will be treated to a five-course meal of an appetizer, salad, soup, dessert and choice of slow roasted prime rib, poached salmon, or baked chicken.

What’s more, is that you’ll be entertained the entire time with a one-of-a-kind murder mystery show! As you enjoy the beautiful Florida scenery, you can watch as professionals act out right in front of you and join in on the fun in trying to solve it.