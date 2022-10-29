Seraphic Fire to open 20th season in November

A true fan-favorite group for Key Biscayners and attendees all over the nation, LOVE | WAR, Seraphic Fire is back to deliver spectacular vocals as they get set for opening their 20th anniversary season.

The collective will hold their opening concert this November.

The 13-voice choir and their founder/conductor, Patrick Dupre Quigley, will take audiences along on a journey they will not forget. This year, they will be diving into the juxtaposition and intersection of love and war. The act will also feature a string quartet and harpsichord, showcasing what Gramophone has described as “mellifluous, crystalline artistry.”

“We try to make our audiences proud of us and do better each year than we did before,” said Patrick Dupre Quigley, conductor. “This season, Seraphic Fire is performing a whole host of music we have never done before, to include world premieres and commissioned work.”

Their program features renowned classics and brand-new contemporary pieces, including juxtapositional compositions that tell biblical stories. They will include selections from the infamous Claudio Monteverdi’s “Madrigals of War and Love,” as well as Ileana Perez Velazquez’s “Tu Paz Mia,” a Seraphic Fire-commissioned work.

One hour before each performance, the group will hold a Pre-Concert Conversation.

The list of November 3 to 6 performances are as follows:

Thu, Nov 3, 7:30pm | Miami | St. Sophia Greek Orthodox | 2401 SW 3 rd Avenue

Fri, Nov 4, 8:00pm | Coral Gables | Church of the Little Flower | 2711 Indian Mound Trail

Sat, Nov 5, 7:30pm | Ft. Lauderdale | All Saints Episcopal | 333 Tarpon Drive

Sun, Nov 6, 4:00pm | Boca Raton | St. Gregory’s Episcopal | 100 NE Mizner Boulevard

Below is Seraphic Fire’s program for their shows in November:

Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Sea Drift*

Crabtree, Paul When David Heard+

Monteverdi, Claudio Madrigali guerrieri et amorosi * (selections)

Perez Velazquez, Ileana^ Tu Paz Mia+

Williams, Roderick Love Bade Me Welcome*

^ Commissioned with the support of a generous gift from William Jaume.

* Seraphic Fire Premiere

+ Seraphic Fire Second Performance

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at SeraphicFire.org/tickets and by phone at 305.285.9060.