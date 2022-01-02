Singer Cabello reveals why she and Mendes ended romantic relationship

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has continued to sparked speculation on social media. Both singers announced on Instagram in early December that they were taking different paths after a two-year relationship, and that they would remain friends. The protagonist of the latest version of Cinderella has decided to address the rumored reasons for the breakup.

Cabello, who began her career in the group Fifth Harmony, from which she left in 2016 to go solo, said she began to feel emotionally unstable before the outbreak of COVID, and her problem accentuated with time.

“Before [the pandemic] I felt very drained. I had been working almost non-stop since I was 15 years old” Cabello lamented on a recent episode of “Time to Walk” on Apple TV.

“I was hardly home. I didn't have time to find out who I was outside of my career,” said the 24-year-old Cuban-American singer. “Add to that my battles with mental health. With those toxic levels of stress, I didn't even collapse because, despite everything, I kept working.”

In May 2020, she first spoke publicly about her mental health, explaining in an interview in Wall Street Journal Magazine that she suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

In a statement about their relationship, Cabello and Shawn Mendes jointly told fans: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

