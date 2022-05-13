Grammy winning singer and actor Marc Anthony, 53, is now engaged to be married to the former Miss Universe contestant from Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, who is 30 years younger than Anthony.

This will be Anthony’s fourth marriage.

He was previously married to model Dayanara Delgado (2000 to 2004), singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez (2004 to 2014) and to actress Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017).

According to the website TMZ, Anthony and Ferreira celebrated the engagement with a flashy dinner party Thursday at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Ferreira, 23, was Miss Paraguay last year and finished as first Runner-Up in the Miss Universe Pageant, finishing behind the eventual Miss Universe winner, India's Harnaaz Sandhu.

