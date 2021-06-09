Forget summer of 2020! Vaccination rates are making travel this summer a possibility so why not plan a Girls trip with your besties? But where to go?

A report this week by TravelAwaits offered six cities across the US ideal for a girlfriends trip this summer, two of them within driving distance of Key Biscayne!

These places offer something for just about every taste or budget. From cultural experiences, outdoor options, shopping venues, and wonderful food and drink options, these destinations are sure to make you forget summer 2020.

1. New York City, New York

New York is open and cheaper this summer thanks for some relaxation of taxes. Stay in, it’s where so much of the action is, and staying there will make getting around convenient.

2. Key West Florida

A short drive south from the island can bring your group total relaxation during the day and great entertainment and fun times at night. Even if you’ve done it before, do the sunset celebration party at Mallory Square; never gets old.

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

If you are into history, mystery and good food, New Orleans offers so much to do! Hanging our at Jackson Square gives you a feel of what New Orleans is all about and a great spot to people-watch. And for mystery, visit some of the cemeteries, some are haunted!

4. Omaha, Nebraska

We told you some spots could surprise you. This is a great meet-up city if your group is coming from different parts of the US. Omaha offers great food, lots of bars, and plenty of shopping and culture. Make sure to take the downtown area known as the Old Market.

5. Sedona, Arizona

If you are into admiring nature, the beauty of Sedona will overwhelm you. It’s a great spot to unplug and enjoy the outdoors. And after hiking, give your feet a rest and sign up for a off-roading Jeep tour which are bumpy, crazy fun.

6. Delray Beach, Florida

Here you can relax all day at the beach and then go out for a fabulous dinner every night. Stay around Atlantic Avenue, you can walk to many bars and restaurants, and you won’t need to drive. And the Atlantic Ave. Farmers market on Saturday mornings is a must.

For the complete TravelAwaits report, click here.