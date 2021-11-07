Many ski resorts suffered a devastating 2020-21 season as COVID-19 cases surged and events that involved interacting with others intimidated the public.

Since people longed for an activity to force them out of the strict confinements of their homes, some resorts were successful during the past season, while other areas such as Vermont, with strict public health restrictions, faced a a more difficult time.

With the upcoming 2021-22 ski season approaching, resorts are not only trying to recover from the difficulties and lack of business that plagued the previous season, but also find seasonal ski workers. The perennial difficulty of finding these workers have been exacerbated ever since the pandemic struck. A survey found that about six of 10 ski areas indicated they couldn't fill all their positions for the last season, which was an increase from the 2019-2020 season.

For the upcoming season, The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer, if any, mask requirements outdoors. While COVID restrictions vary based on the resort and the location of the resort, optimism is apparent within the ski industry, and many are thrilled to hit the slopes once again.

Colorado-based Vail Resorts plan to remove their online reservation system this season but keep some COVID-19 restrictions in place. Face coverings will still be required indoors and on buses, but unlike last season, skiers and snowboarders will be able to breathe freely in lift lines, on chairlifts and in gondolas unless masks are required by local public health authorities.

Reservations will be required to eat at many on-mountain restaurants, and guests will have to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors at the more crowded cafeteria-style, quick service restaurants.

The Aspen Skiing Company is requiring people to show proof of vaccination in certain venues such as in company-owned and operated hotels and full-service seated restaurants as well as other certain activities. Vaccinations are not required to access ski lifts.

COVID-19 restrictions do not only apply to guests, but also to the workers who accommodate them. Vail Resorts required all of its staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and to undergo daily health screenings in order to ensure the safety of the public.

At Arapahoe Basin ski area, near the Continental Divide west of Denver, all employees will be required to be vaccinated, but guests won’t experience any of the health restrictions that were put in place last season. The Arapahoe Basin ski area has found a measure of success in restricting people on the mountain for COVID purposes and found that they can make guests happier by having fewer people on the mountain.

With the abundance of change in all aspects of life due to COVID-19, skiing activities, which occur primarily outside, should hopefully return to what most guests are accustomed to.

For more, click here.