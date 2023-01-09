Don’t read on if you are worried about breaking your New Year’s resolution of eating healthier… but if you are curious, read on and see what oldie-but-goodie snacks are making a comeback.

Nostalgia was vogue in 2022, with everything from fashion to technology, and expanding to your pantry. According to Klarna’s 2022 annual trend report, the most dominant theme of the year for worldwide product trends was “nostalgia.”

Big companies like Kroger predicted that throwback meals would make a comeback, listing “#TBT Flavors” as their 4th trend prediction for the year. The trend seems to be heading full force into 2023 as well, according to other sources like Supermarket News and Whole Foods.

Here are 11 old-school grocery items that Eat This, Not That says are “back in style.” Were any of these your favorite?

1. Ring Dings

First launched in 1958 by Drake’s Cake, Ring Dings are described by the company as “your own personal miniature devils food cakes.” They are filled with Drake’s vanilla-flavored creme, and later drenched in Drake’s thick, rich chocolate frosting. A similar version of these treats were created by Hostess, dubbed “Ding Dongs.” Fans of both products often debate over whether the original was dethroned by Hostess’ adaptation.

2. Mini Powdered Donuts

In theme with Hostess products, their mini powdered doughnuts are infamous in the United States. In my house, these fan favorites would be gone before we even got home from the grocery store. The brand describes the treats as “mini breakfast treats covered with powdered sugar.” After that description, maybe I should go get some, you know, for old times’ sake.

3. Coffee Cakes

Another Hostess favorite, their cinnamon streusel coffee cakes come individually wrapped. Described as “buttery and moist,” they feature an internal cinnamon swirl and are topped with sweet and salty streusel. Hostess claims they are the perfect snack for any occasion–whether you need a sweet treat with your coffee or a midnight snack. Recently, the company has also started catering to millennial and even Gen-Z fans with new flavors, including Mocha Coffee Cakes, according to Taste of Home.

4. Oreo Cakesters

Just recently, Oreo announced the comeback of their infamous Oreo Cakesters. First launched in 2007, the company discontinued the snack shortly after in 2012, according to Food Business News. In the midst of announcing their comeback, they impressed fans of the cake even more when they presented a new flavor: Nutter Butter Cakesters.

5. General Mills Monster Cereals

Another major comeback this year has been General Mills’ collectible Monster Cereal boxes, featuring flavors like Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry, and Frute Brute. This spook-tacular comeback was coupled with a rise in the general public’s interest in vintage cereal boxes, which was at a peak in the 1960s, according to Click Americana, and are now returning to many grocery stores in the country.

6. Smucker's Uncrustables

Truly going back to the classics for this next pick, Smucker’s Uncrustables have never been discontinued. The frozen treats are the fan-favorite peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches, made with plain white bread (hold the crusts). After the slowdown during the pandemic, Smucker’s has recently leveled its production again. Also adding new flavors like meat and cheese bites, Smucker’s Uncrustables definitely aren’t going anywhere.

7. Yodels

Imagine a tasty, chocolatey Ring Ding…now imagine it in the form of a rolled Twinkie. Sounds interesting, right ? Millions of Yodel fans think so, too. According to Drake’s Cake’s website, Yodels were released in the 1960s, rolling their chocolate cake and vanilla-flavored cream and topping it off with their chocolate-flavored frosting.

8. Dunkaroos

A true fan-favorite that made a comeback in the summer of 2020, announced earlier that year via Twitter, was Betty Crocker’s Dunkaroos. Originally dropped in 1990, the snacks featured vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles, Now, General Mills offer vanilla cookies with chocolate frosting and chocolate cookies with chocolate chip frosting.

9. Doritos 3D

Anyone who loves snacks knows Doritos and has their all-time favorite flavor. Taking it one step further, Frito-Lay has brought back their Doritos 3D. First launched in 1998, according to Best Products, the fan-favorite hit grocery stores once again in 2020, and is now available in two flavors: spicy ranch and chili cheese nachos. Most recently, the snack has been approved by another popular “retro” trend: Netflix’s Stranger Things. The two have partnered up to create a limited-edition three cheese flavor. Sign me up !

10. BBQ Fritos

After a long, long four years of waiting for Bar-B-Q Frito fans, Frito-Lay announced their comeback in 2022. Originally discontinued in just 2018, the snacks had been around for nearly 80 years when the company decided to halt production. Fans worldwide were ready to start the fight to bring them back, creating a change.org petition that received over 32,000 signatures. Their enthusiasm is definitely worthy of getting Frito-Lay’s attention !

11. Entenmann's Original Chocolate Chip Cookies

Last but definitely not least is what Entenmann claims is their best-selling cookie, having sold over 620 million boxes since they first launched in 1974. If you guessed their classic chocolate chip cookies, you’d be correct. These tiny treats have been fan favorites for decades, and they don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon–much like many of the snacks on this list.