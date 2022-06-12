'So far, so good,' - Superstar singer Toby Keith announces battle with stomach cancer

In a social media post Sunday, country music star Toby Keith said he has been battling stomach cancer for six months.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the Twitter post, where Keith has 1.2 million followers, read.

The post was very upbeat, with Keith saying he had received chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. "So far, so good," the post said.

Keith, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame, closed the post with plans for private time before going back on the road

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. —T.”