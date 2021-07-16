Around the world millions of people seek to replicate what Key Biscayners enjoy… the sun and a beach. These people are eager for the opportunity to hop on a plane, car, or train to be able to feel that sand in between their toes. And perhaps island residents also want to visit some other beaches, let’s say to compare!

And many of those beach visits generate beautiful pictures, many of which end up as social media post. Well, after analyzing over 26 million Instagram hashtags, the website Money.co.uk comprised a list of the most beautiful beaches worldwide, based on the number of Instagram photos posted and a formula to account for the size of the beach.

Bal Harbour Beach, South Florida, best known for its breathtaking sunrises, was the only mainland US beach ranked, coming in at #18, with 239 photos per meter posted

The most photographed and posted beach in the world? Kelingking Beach in the Bali peninsula Nusa had over 338,000 hashtags and over 4,200 per meter. Kelingking Beach is best known for its cliff formation in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. It has become a hot spot for tourists as it is the perfect photo opportunity.

The most popular beach in the US, and 6 worldwide, is Hanauma Beach in Hawaii, with 345 pictures posted per meter.

The Most Beautiful Beaches In The World

Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali - 4,227 pictures per meter Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia - 1,776 pictures per meter Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand - 587 pictures per meter Tropea Beach, Calabria, Italy - 424 pictures per meter Navagio Beach, Zakynthos, Greece - 403 pictures per meter Hanauma Beach, Hawaii, USA - 345 pictures per meter Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales - 342 pictures per meter Praaia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal - 325 pictures per meter Boulders Beach, Cape Town, South Africa - 323 pictures per meter Blue Point Beach, Ungasan, Bali - 287 pictures per meter Cala Saona, Formentera, Spain -282 pictures per meter Margate Beach, Kent, England - 265 pictures per meter Cala Goloritzè, Baunei, Italy - 248 pictures per meter Freedom Beach, Phuket, Thailand - 247 pictures per meter Cala Gat, Cala Rajtada, Spain - 246 pictures per meter Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, Canada - 246 pictures per meter Lanikai Beach, Vancouver, Canada -246 pictures per meter Bal Harbour Beach, Miami, Florida, USA - 239 pictures per meter Durdle Door, Dorset, England - 232 pictures per meter Sitges Beach, Barcelona, Spain - 175 pictures per meter

Though Australia is known for its beautiful beaches its only beach is the spectacular Bondi Beach at number two on this list. Railay Beach in Thailand took the third spot in the list and is extremely unique because you can only get there on a boat.

Almost half of the list is comprised of beaches in Europe. Italy’s Tropea Beach ranked 4th best, with Greece’s Navagio Beach ranking 6th and Wales Tenby North Beach coming in at 7th.

With twenty of the most beautiful beaches in the world they are just waiting for visitors to be taking millions of photos of every inch of the beach. Next time you feel like the sand you are standing in and the sea water you swim in, perhaps one of Key Biscayne’s beaches, is worth sharing with the world, don’t forget to give it a hashtag!

Details on each of the beaches:

Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali

80 meters, 4227 pictures per meter

As the most beautiful beach in the world, Kelingking Beach in Bali covers 80 metres. If you couldn't see it yourself then you can catch a glimpse of its beauty through the 4,227 pictures of every single metre.

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

1,00 meters, 1776 pictures per meter

Bondi Beach is one of the biggest attractions in Australia for tourists and locals. This beautiful crescent-shaped sand beach is conveniently close to the Sydney Central business Business District. It got its name from the Abroginal word “Bondi'' which means “water breaking over rocks”. This beach attracts locals and tourists to enjoy the stunning scenery and add to the overall vibe of the city.

Railay Beach, Krabi. Thailand

450 meters, 587 pictures per meter

Before becoming a tourist destination, Krabi was a small quaint fishing village, and now it is a magical getaway known around the world. It is a beach cut off by the mainland because of a row of steep hills. It is only accessible by boat, creating a truly secluded experience. The landscape of momentous cliffs, crystal clear water, white beaches and full of spirit Railay Beach is worth the trip.

Tropea Beach, Calabria, Italy

115 meters, 423 pictures per meter

Tropea Beach is a part of a classic italian resort exemplifying charm. It is located on the Tyrrhenian Sea, also known as the “Costa degli Dei”, which means the ‘Coast of the gods’. Tourists and locals swarm this beach. The beach is surrounded by magnificent cliffs and the historic town center.

Navagio Beach, Zakynthos, Greece

182 meters, 403 pictures per meter

Also known as Shipwreck Beach, Navagio Beach got its name from a ship smuggling cigarettes that washed up on the beach in 1983. Its surrounding crystalline water and huge cliffs is what brings in so many people to take in its beauty.

Hanauma Bay, Hawaii, USA

570 meters, 345 pictures per meter

This beach is known to be the most popular tourist destination on the Island of O’ahu in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood East of Honolulu. This beach resembles Disney’s Moana or Lilo and Stitch. Hanauma Bay not only appeals to the eyes of tourists and locals but to their hearts. This was the first Marine Life Conservation district, in hopes to re-establish its pristine marine ecosystem.

Tenby North Beach, Pemrbokeshire, Wales

770 meters, 343 pictures per meter

This stunning beach was awarded the Blue Flag Beach as a result for their work in environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related activities. This little beach is a sliver of all Welsh can offer. It is surrounded by pastel-hued townhouses and rugged cliffs. The weather is enjoyables as the beach faces the east side.

Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal

770 meters, 343 pictures per meter

One of Algarve’s most iconic beaches, Praia do Camilo with its golden sand and crystal azure waters. This beach is perfect for your instagram feed. To get to the beach, you take a magical 200 wooden steps down to the beach.

Boulder Beach, Cape Town, South Africa

420 meters, 323 pictures per meter

What makes this beach so spectacular and unique is its friendly neighbors, a colony of African penguins. People are constantly in awe with these cute little animals. There are 6000 people that come every year to visit the penguins.

Blue Point Beach, Unfasan, Bali

105 meters, 287 pictures per meter

This beach is a huge part of a coral beach. Hidden away in a secret path engulfed by cliffs when getting to this beach it feels like you are about to find the treasure. You can take a dip in the natural pools and get up close with wildlife like rays. For the foodies, alongside the coast there are tons of restaurants to choses from with the view of the cities.

Cala Soana, Formentera, Spain

140 meters, 282 pictures per meter

Ever imagine going into a European postcard, well if you want to Cala Soana is the place. The sun doesn't set until 9 so their days are full of tanning and being on the beach. To end the evening with a mojito and the sparkling pink sunset.

Margate Beach, Kent, England

200 meters, 265 pictures per meter

This beach is a British seaside resort brought to life. Not only is the beach timeless there are tidal pools, fun fair rides, and amusement arcades. It is popular with all generations who just plan to enjoy the day and the shore.

Cala Goloritzè, Baunei, Italy

166 meters, 248 per meter

Hidden under a deep ravine, this small beach’s water glistens with green and blue. Snorkeling is extremely popular here and is encouraged to fully enjoy the spectacular water.

Freedom Beach, Phuket, Thailand

300 meters, 247 pictures per meter

If you want to be submerged in a turquoise tranquil sea you need to see Freedom Beach. It’s nickname the ‘Pearl of Phuket’, this beautiful beach is hidden away in a cove and completely surrounded by a tropical jungle. There are two little restaurants where you can eat Pad Thai while you enjoy the crystal blue waters.

Cala Gat, Cala Ratjada, Spain

40 meters, 246 per meter

This beach sits on the outskirts of Cala Ratjada. Cala Gat is the second smallest beach on this list. Yet its size doesn't deter from its beauty. It is surrounded by a mix of tree cliftops, with clear blue water and golden sand. It is the dream location to pop in a picture for Instagram.

Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, Canada

473 meters, 246 pictures per meter

The locals call it ‘Kits Beach’, but tourists call it a stunning escape. This beach is welcoming to everyone and all sorts of activities. It is the kind of beach you can sunbathe and then jump right into an extreme watersport. Most likely you will find the swimmers there, as it is designated for them, while enjoying the Vancouver skyline and mountain line.

Lanikai Beach, Hawaii, USA

804 meters, 246 pictures per meter

This beach is a little out of reach for many tourists, as it is a hidden gem to the locals. Consider yourself lucky if you are one of the tourists able to experience the powdery sand, crystal clear water, and the Mokulua Islands in the background. There is even a chance you can see sea turtles swimming alongside you.

Bal Harbour Beach, Florida

1,360 meters, 239 pictures per meter

This beach is a tucked away enclave from the hustle and bustle of the Magic city. Locals love it for its beautiful sunrise to start their beach days. It is also key to take the scenic beach path for more views and a taste of Bal Harbour’s many brunch spots.

Durdle Door, Dorset, England

1,040 meters, 239 pictures per meter

Durdle Door is most known for its magnificent stone arch that constantly attracts tourists. It is one of the most photographed spots in the Jurassic Coast. Instead of a sandy beach, this beach is unique with a mix of pebbles and shingles. Its unique settings and sand make it one of the coolest instagram spots you can find.

Sitges Beach, Barcelona, Spain

253 meters, 175 pictures per meter

This beach calls the attention of families everywhere as it is known for being a family-friendly beach, from its soft sand to calm waters. It also has an incredible atmosphere as it is located in a cove alongside the town giving tourists and locals a taste of serenity and a lively town with bars and restaurants being in walking distance.