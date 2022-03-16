Would you be willing to enjoy your cup of Caramel Macchiato from a borrowed cup at the island’s Starbucks? Or bring your own cup? You might have to as the company wants to reduce the use of disposable cups.

This from a company whose white cup – or those especially designed holiday cups – have become a recognizable symbol of the brand.

According to an CNN report, by 2025 Starbucks wants customers to either use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks by introducing a borrow-a-mug program requiring a deposit.

"Our cup is ubiquitous, and we love that," Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer told CNN. "But it is also this ubiquitous symbol of a throwaway society."

Disposable cups end up in landfills or as litter in streets and waterways.

The best solution? "Eliminating the disposable cup," Kobori said. He called that option "the holy grail."

For the complete report from CNN, click here.