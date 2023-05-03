Study: Parents believe social media harms their children's mental health

A new survey on the use of social media by adolescents and children shows that half of parents in the United States think that these platforms affect their children's mental health.

Versión en Español

The study, conducted by pollster Harris for the On Our Sleeves Movement for Children's Mental Health, encourages parents to help their children by talking regularly about how social media use makes them feel.

While some platforms such as TikTok introduced new security measures last year and lawmakers talked about limiting access, that's not enough, the researchers said.

"This is a positive step, but parents can’t trust that this is enough," said Dr. Ariana Hoet, clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio. "Social media has the ability to increase anxiety and depression in children when used inappropriately, as well as potentially open them up to inappropriate sharing, hurtful language, bullying, and more."

The survey interviewed more than 2,000 U.S. adults, including more than 700 parents of children under 18, in late March and early April.

"Be curious about what your child is doing on social media. Taking an active role in their social media engagement, instead of simply limiting their exposure, can help them feel comfortable to ask questions, report concerns, and seek help when they need it," Hoet said in a hospital news release.

The specialist recommended developing a family social media plan, which can minimize conflict, support good choices and address misuse.

Also, talk to children about how to seek help from a trusted adult if they feel something dangerous is happening. And tell them what parental controls and settings will be implemented for social media use and why.