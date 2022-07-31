Sunday, free performance by American--Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian

The last performance of the FREE the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival summer concert series takes place Sunday, July 31 at Lummus Park in South Beach.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature acclaimed American-Armenian-Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian, known for her “smoldering stage presence,” (New York Times) and her “richly-hued voice” (BBC Music Magazine).

The Miami-based Merdinian has garnered an international reputation for her versatility and interpretation as a recitalist, chamber musician, and opera singer in repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary, folk, tango, and cabaret music.

Sunday, she will be performing works by Valverde, Ovalle, Guastavino, Komitas, Ziegler, Piazzolla, and Sondheim.

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival summer concert series is produced in partnership with the Ocean Drive Association.

Lummus Park is located between 14th Street and 14th Place in Miami Beach.

