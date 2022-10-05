Susan G. Komen, one of the most respected breast cancer organizations, will hold a walk open to the public in Miami to raise money towards helping breast cancer patients as well as other health equity initiatives around and beyond the Miami area.

The Walk will take place at Amelia Earhart Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The event will open at 7:00 AM, with the opening ceremony beginning at 8:30 AM and the walk starting at 9:00 AM. To register, click here.

The event’s Emcee will be Laura Pastrana, anchor for CBS4 Miami, and Key Biscayne resident Sergio Mendoza will serve as the Executive Leadership Committee Chair. Sergio started the “Pink Key Society” after losing his wife, Sarah Mendoza, to breast cancer in 2017.

The Pink Key Society is a 501C under the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s umbrella, and members of the community have contributed heavily to the many causes it supports. Pink Key Society members often participate in the Walk on an annual basis, in teams of up to 16 people.

“We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen’s ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity revolution to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.,” said Sean Gross, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen.

Among the sponsors of the event are Bank of America, Walgreens, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and more.

After the walk, participants will have access to refreshments, breakfast sponsored by McDonald’s and The University of Miami, a Fun Zone, and a video game truck sponsored by The Florida Panthers, among other things.

Following this event, Komen will also hold Downtowns Goes Pink from October 1 to October 31, where people can come shop local businesses in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale areas. A percentage of the profits will go towards Komen’s initiatives to help end breast cancer. For more information on this event, click here.