Apple announces it will launch a new $429 budget iPhone

On Tuesday, during Apple’s first product presentation of 2022, streamed live from their Cupertino, CL headquarters, the company announced it will launch a new “affordable” – priced at $429 – iPhone SE as a successor to the 2020 model.

The new version will have 5G and the latest iPhone processor, A15.

According to an CNBC report, the new SE looks like the previous iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch screen, and a TouchID fingerprint sensor and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

The new SE iPhone, which is more expensive than the $399 model Apple launched in 2020, will be available in stores March 18.

Other items presented during Tuesday’s event include an update to the iPad Air, a Mac Studio computer with Apple’s new M1 Ultra chip, a new 27-inch Studio Display monitor and new colors for both versions of the iPhone 13.

For the complete CNBC report, click here.