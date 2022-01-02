Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working this week

Were you part of the “CrackBerries,” lovers of Blackberry’s iconic physical keyboards and still own a device that was all the rage, and a status symbol, in the late 1990s and early 2000s?

Yes, some still hold a grudge that the device fell out of favor during the last decade.

Well, either in use, or saved in a drawer, that old device will stop working on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

According to an CNN report, the company will stop supporting the classic mobile devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. This means all older devices that are presently not running on Android software will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet or make calls, even to 911.

The last operating system was updated in 2013, and while Blackberry has been out of the phone business since 2016, it has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers, including TCL and more recently OnwardMobility, in Austin, Texas-based security startup, CNN reported.

BlackBerry's Android devices are not affected by the end of service.

