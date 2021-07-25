Ever thought of swimming with the sharks?

What are you to do when an incredible idea comes to you in the middle of the night for an incredible web tv-series and then COVID throws everyone’s viewing habits on its head?

Well, if you are Steve Altman, author of the incredibly adventurous MEG Book Series that inspired Meg, the 2017 hit thriller, you turn your idea into an interactive multimedia virtual experience.

The virtual trip guides you on a journey to the apparently real islands of Maug, where you can virtually visit the most advanced state-of-the-art aquarium complexes ever conceived, each housing the most terrifying giant sharks and sea monsters that ever lived.

During an interview with me, Alten disclosed that the idea came to him during a period of insomnia he faced in December of 2019 when he would wake up at 4 in the morning with an abundance of ideas he didn’t know what to do with. Not wanting to write another novel, he initially set his sights on creating a web/TV series instead.

But with the rise of COVID-19 just a few months later, he adjusted his thinking. People couldn’t travel and most of them were watching everything there was to watch already, so why not give them something to experience instead?

The carefully crafted virtual narrative of the Maug islands boasts oceanic creatures, including a 63-foot, 25-ton albino Mako shark monster, affectionately named Snowflake. Watch her and other marine beasts from the observation deck, in the confines of safety at the observation deck or your hotel room, or take your chances and be lowered in a cage into the waters to get...intimate with the creatures. Don’t worry; they don’t bite. Much.

At SeaMonsterCove.com, the computer-generated effects of the revolutionary site are motion picture-worthy, and the wildlife doesn’t just swim around in benign circles; in fact, they are quite aware that you are watching them, and some of them clearly do not like it, especially when you enter their habitat to do a little “cage diving.”

In each of these 360-degree experiences, the user controls the viewing angle, attempting to track the attacks as they happen (there are day and night versions available). The action comes in rapid-fire, and the creatures look and act so real that it is easy to lose yourself and your grip on reality in the experience.

These adventures, as well as an extensive virtual library of Steve Altman thrillers and a video game that is in production, are all available and included with the All-Access membership at the price of 4.95 a month. Sign up here!

