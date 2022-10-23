Google removes 16 dangerous “malware” apps from Play Store; are you one of 20 million users exposed?

This past week, Google removed sixteen Android apps from the Google Play store after it was discovered that they contained malware which uses up data and drains batteries.

The apps had been downloaded by over 20 million users.

Designed to look like utilities including flashlights, camera enhancers, unit converters, task managers and more, the apps contained clicker malware, which secretly runs in the background and clicks on illicit advertising links to generate ad revenue.

While clicker malware is not be as dangerous as malware which steals passwords or bank details, it still causes disruption by draining the battery or using up mobile data, which could cost users money by taking them over their data allowance.

McAfee, a cybersecurity firm, identified the apps with malware and notified Google and all the identified apps are no longer available on Google Play.

“Recently the McAfee Mobile Research Team has identified new Clicker malware that sneaked into Google Play. In total 16 applications that were previously on Google Play have been confirmed to have the malicious payload with an assumed 20 million installations,” McAfee posted on their website.

