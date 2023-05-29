The 10 most affordable beach towns in the U.S. including a gem in Florida

While Key Biscayne residents already live in paradise, surrounded by water and lush greenery, some wonder if there are other coastal cities where you can snag a cheap(ish) beach house, either for a second change-of-pace home, or investment.

According to recently updated data, there are beach towns in the United States where you can still purchase homes with a median price per square foot ranging from $144 to $256.

For comparison purposes, the median price per square foot across the U.S. is $222.

In Key Biscayne, the median home sale price was $2.4M in April, up 42.0% since last year, with the median sale price per square foot in Key Biscayne coming in at $976, up 4.6% since last year, according to data from RedFin.

So where are these affordable beach towns located?

Recently Realtor.com, compiled listings of homes located within a one-mile radius of federally defined beaches and ranked them based on the median price per square foot based on this criterion, Gulfport, Miss. is the most affordable beach town in the US.

In Gulfport, you can snatch a home within 1 mile of a beach or an average of $224,900. Homes in Gulfport have a median price per square foot of $144.

Gulfport is the second-largest city in Mississippi and offers a variety of eateries and a lively entertainment district, with hallmark locations such as the Port of Gulfport, Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport, Gulf Blue, Gulfport Sportsplex, Mississippi Aquarium, Jones Park, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

If you want to still invest in Florida, the most affordable beach town in the Sunshine State is Navarre, Fla, a CDP (census-designated place) and unincorporated community in Santa Rosa County in the northwest Florida Panhandle.

Navarre is known as major bedroom community for mostly U.S. military personnel, federal civil servants, local population, retirees, and defense contractors. It has a population of just over 37,000.

Below is the complete list of the most affordable coastal areas for prospective beach homeowners:

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $224,900

Median price per square foot: $144

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $200,000

Median price per square foot: $150

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $257,000

Median price per square foot: $175

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $309,500

Median price per square foot: $190

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $289,948

Median price per square foot: $206

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $185,000

Median price per square foot: $213

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $442,500

Median price per square foot: $240

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $384,495

Median price per square foot: $245

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $329,000

Median price per square foot: $248

Median home price within 1 mile of a beach: $414,990

Median price per square foot: $256

For the complete Realtor.com list click here.