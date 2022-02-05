20-time Grammy winner Pat Metheny presents his newest project featuring keyboardist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson
When: Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $45, $55, $75, $125*
Where: Knight Concert Hall
As part of the Center’s Jazz Roots series presented by EFG, Pat Metheny will feature his new project Side-Eye. This project is a touring collaboration with a rotating lineup of new and emerging musicians who have impressed and inspired Metheny throughout the world. Performing with Metheny for this edition of Side-Eye are keyboardist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson.
“While touring, I regularly listen to new musicians who claim to be influenced by my records,” Metheny says, “and I often invite them to play with me. This inspires me to see the way they challenge music represented by the old melodies, and I’m curious what could happen if I write new music just for them.”
Tickets may be purchased now at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.