The Best Cars to Buy at an Auction

Auto auctions are not only a great way to get a fantastic deal on an automobile, but they provide access to incredible inventory as well. Whether you’re looking to bid in-person or at an online auto auction, there’s bound to be something for you available.

Many of these car auctions give you access to some of the best auto auction vehicles available, giving you a chance to get them at the best prices possible.

To help simplify your search and make your car auction experience a breeze, we’ve narrowed down the auto market to the best cars you can buy at salvage auctions. On top of this, we’ll also briefly review some of the best auctions you can buy from.

The Best Cars to Buy

Nowadays, so many vehicles are available to buy that it feels impossible to figure out where to begin and what to get. Thankfully, some cars stand out well above the rest, presenting an excellent economic and practical value whether you’re buying them new or used.

To help guide you and ease your search, the following are some of the best cars you can buy at a car auction today.

Toyota Camry

Toyota, as a company, is beloved by its customers for the exceptional reliability its vehicles offer. Owners of Toyotas, particularly the Camry, often become lifelong customers, passing on their initial cars to friends or loved ones before buying another for themselves. So when bidding at a car auction, these are one of the best vehicles to keep an eye out for.

Honda Civic

Like the Toyota Camry, the Honda Civic has been praised and beloved for generations thanks to its exceptional build quality and unrivaled reliability. These vehicles are also built to last and are often on the road far longer than similarly-priced counterparts from other makes. So when these vehicles come up at auto auctions, you can’t go wrong bidding on a Honda Civic if you’re in the market for one.

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 proudly rises above the competition, standing as America’s top-selling truck for an incredible record 45-year stretch. And it’s not just the name recognition that makes these vehicles so popular; their reliability and exceptional build qualities make them an amazing buy whether you’re buying them new or used at an auto auction.

Nissan Sentra

The Sentra by Nissan is a solid and reliable compact car. As a result, the auto line has developed a devoted fanbase, steadily growing in popularity over the years. The Sentra makes for an excellent buy if you can find one at a car auction, so don’t hesitate to place a bid if one comes up and seems like a great deal.

Hyundai Elantra

Like other options on this list, the Hyundai Elantra has developed a stellar reputation over the years thanks to its reliability and sturdy build quality. They’re an excellent automobile to purchase, either new or used, if you’re looking for something that will last on the road for years to come. Thanks to their popularity, they’re a common sight at car auctions so you can get a great deal with the right bid.

The Best Auctions to Buy From

Now that you know some of the best cars you can buy, it’s essential to get them from some of the best auto auctions available. Whether you’re trying to purchase from an insurance auto auction, an online car auction, or even a salvage auction, you will find an exceptional deal on a superb vehicle.

SCA Auto Auction

SCA is one of the leading providers of live online auto auctions available in the industry today. They boast over 170 vehicle yard locations across the country, featuring 160 weekly auctions showcasing an inventory of over 300,000 vehicles. In addition, they feature a state-of-the-art auction platform, allowing users to pre-bid or live bid from anywhere at any time. On top of this, they offer unrivaled customer service designed to make the entire car auction process easier than ever.

Auto Auction Mall

Auto Auction Mall is a leading online auto auction house featuring an extensive selection of over 200,000 vehicles to choose from. In addition, their in-house concierge service helps you navigate browsing dealer inventories, so you can shop for the specific vehicle you’re looking for. So whether you’re looking for a reliable car like a Camry, or a sturdy truck like the F-150, there’s something available at Auto Auction Mall.

Carriage Trade Public Auto Auction

Founded in 1969 as a lot for storing bank-repossessed vehicles, Carriage Trade Public Auto Auction has since expanded into a sizable player in the industry. They’re proudly family owned and operated, with the same family running the company since its inception. They also auction over 500 vehicles weekly, with their main car auction being held every Monday, starting with the auctioning of inoperative vehicles beginning at 2:30 PM.

Buying The Best Cars at the Best Prices

The automotive marketplace is a vast space filled with many manufacturers, each pumping out potentially dozens of different vehicles every single year. As a result, when buying an automobile at an auto auction, it can be difficult to know what to get and where to get it.

Thankfully, after reading this article, you should now be familiar with some of the best automobiles on the market and some of the best auto auctions to buy them at.