With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan a fall getaway trip. Fall is a great time for a vacation, offering smaller crowds at the airports and on the road.

Lately, small town traveling has been growing in popularity. For some travelers, it's the pleasurable feeling of nostalgia; for others, it's simply the convenience of encountering fewer tourists.

Here are some great small towns to explore.

1. Cashiers, North Carolina

A quiet village of fewer than 2,000 residents, mild weather, hiking trails, waterfalls, boating, golf, and outdoor activities.

2. Cape May, New Jersey

Historic Victorian-style seaside town, beach town with a promenade for strolling or biking

3. Bardstown, Kentucky

Kentucky's second-oldest city, home of the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival

4. Cambria, California

Historic coastal town located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. You can enjoy beach trails, art galleries, boutiques, and vintage buildings

5. Manchester, Vermont

Quintessential autumn destination with fall foliage at its best around mid-October. Perfect for hiking along leafy trails to look for waterfalls and stunning views. Restaurants, shops, boutique hotels, inns, and historic buildings attract visitors to its downtown

6. Gretna, Louisiana

Just across the river from New Orleans. Fall is full of festivals and special events commemorate the harvest season with music, dancing, food, and local culture.

7. Torrey, Utah

6,800 feet above sea level, the tree-filled town sees cool weather in autumn. Hiking, biking, and enjoying the small town's casual, welcoming atmosphere are the main attractions.

For more information click here