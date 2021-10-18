Hotwire (booking site), ran an investigation looking at value, experience highlights, and hotels with sought-after amenities in more than 350 cities. Of those it determined the following as the best big, midsize, and small cities for a quick getaway.
New York City: Famous for its stellar restaurant options, 5-star accommodations, and endless hidden gems, New York is the perfect place for a spontaneous weekend
Atlanta :A weekend here includes tons of budget friendly activities and ultra-chic spots
Orlando: Home to both Disney World's 50th anniversary and the worlds largest escape room, there is something here for everyone.
Savannah :Known for its quaint southern charm, and amazing food, Savannah is both an amazing cit and charming small town.
More cities include
- Chicago
- Los Angeles.
- Baltimore
- St. Louis
- Fort Lauderdale
- Reno
- Palm Springs
- Newport Beach
