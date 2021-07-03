While airplane food has made great strides in quality over the past few years, it still leaves something to desire in terms of freshness and affordability. The solution--bring your own food.

Bringing your own food can be superior to airplane foods, as it is usually cheaper, tastier, more convenient, and even more sustainable, as it avoids the plastic utensil and container the airplane food is packaged in.

The homemade products can be wrapped in aluminum foil and carried in your hand, or placed in a washable, reusable container choosing the right container so your food does not spoil.

Here, expert chefs provided their insight on their favorite foods to bring onto a flight:

Chicken wraps

Chicken wraps are one of the most cost effective and fresh foods you can take onto a plane--especially if made at home. They are also extremely convenient to carry, and can be heated up by the flight attendant mid-flight.

Hummus

Hummus, while more on the simple side, does not give up any of its satisfaction, convenience, or deliciousness. Pack some hummus, along with pita chips or crackers, into a bowl, and when you are hungry, ask your flight attendant to provide you with water. Optionally, that hummus can be used to make stuffed pita sandwiches, along with chicken sautéed peppers, and onions.

Salad

Salads are not only healthy, but they also help avoid stomach problems that may be caused by greasier alternatives. Airport security has no problems with it, and it can be easily kept in a reusable or disposable container.

Fresh vegetables

Vegetables are some of the most versatile foods you can bring onto a plane. And the vegetables brought from home are always healthier and tastier than the ones accompanying the main dish on the plane. They are extremely convenient to carry, simply a Ziploc bag stocked full of your favorite veggies will do the trick--and your body will thank you!

Pizza

Pizza is one of the best foods to bring onto the plane. TSA will not take it, it tastes good at any temperature, and can be convenient when done right. Like the other meals on this list, this one can be made at home and packed into a reusable container. To make it, get a premade flour crust from the store, top it with your favorite sauce, cheese, and protein, and cut it into easy, accessible squares.

And now, these are the foods that have restrictions on them according to the TSA, and their associated prohibitions. If they’re not on the list, then it’s good in your check bags or carry-on.

Alcohol: You can’t take anything higher than 70% ABV in checked or carry-on bags Baby food: The only stipulation is that the amount in carry-on bags is limited to “reasonable quantities.” Cheese: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Chocolate: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Creamy dips and spread: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Ice: No melted ice (i.e. water) or melted gel ice packs are allowed in carry-ons Gravy You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Honey: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Hummus: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Ice cream: No melty ice cream Jam and jelly: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Live lobster: You have to call your airline to make sure it permits having a live lobster in any carry-ons. Maple syrup: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Oils and vinegars: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Peanut butter: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Salad dressing, salsa, and sauces: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Soup: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag Yogurt: You’re only allowed 3.4-ounces or less in your carry-on bag

For more information, click here for the TSA list of foods you can carry on to a plane.