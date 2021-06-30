Key Biscayne is an amazing beach town. But if you’re looking for a new adventure, or maybe some additional properties to spice up your real estate holdings, here are some great locations to look.

Grande Isle, Louisiana and Atlantic City, New Jersey have recently topped Realtor.com’s list of the most affordable beach towns for homebuyers in 2021.

Thus, those looking for a plot of land by the water would have great chances looking there.

According to the real estate listing website, one thing for consumers to note is making sure to look in the right areas.

One aspect of competition among consumers is the limited availability of land, as people continually look for more open space.

These outdoor spaces are becoming increasingly important, as they are a flexible space allowing for house reconfiguration.

To make the list, Realtor.com factored in what towns offered a wide variety of fun things to do, along with affordability.

To determine this affordability, Realtor.com looked at the median home list prices of more than 1,300 towns located on America’s coastlines from May 2020 through April 2021.

Experts have noted that a majority of the list comprises East coast cities, with a few exceptions.

Here is the list, along with the median list price of homes in these cities:

Grande Isle, Louisiana (Median Home List Price: $160,000)

Atlantic City, New Jersey (Median Home List Price: $165,000)

Matagorda, Texas (Median Home List Price: $199,900)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Median Home List Price: $215,000)

Daytona Beach, Florida (Median Home List Price: $215,000)

Rockland, Maine (Median Home List Price: $225,000)

Swansboro, North Carolina (Median Home List Price: $249,300)

Chincoteague Island, Virginia (Median Home List Price: $299,000) Long Beach, Washington (Median Home List Price: $299,500)

Dennis Port, Massachusetts (Median Home List Price: $385,000)

