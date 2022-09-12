Whether you’re a senior in high school or helping your kid apply to colleges, you’ll soon come to learn that location is everything when selecting where to spend the first four years of the college experience.

Besides the programs, merits, and financial benefits of each school, the area an institution is located in can make or break a college experience.

To make this process easier, Travel and Leisure compiled a list of the 25 best college towns and cities in the United States and two popular college towns, with excellent institutions of higher education, made the list.

Gainesville, Florida

In terms of weather, Florida is probably one of your best options. If you decide to apply to a university in Gainesville, like the University of Florida, you would be joining 35% of the population, made up solely of students.

Tallahassee, Florida

If you’re looking for a larger variety of options, look no further than Tallahassee, Florida. Home to nine colleges and universities, including Florida A&M and Florida State University, the city has options for most applicants. It also brings in tons of fun events for students, which you can find here.

Other cities across the US include:

Boston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ capital is one of the U.S. cities with the highest number of options for seniors in high school applying for college. It is home to students from 35 colleges, universities, and community colleges. With many job and internship opportunities, Boston is a great option for seniors looking for a student-oriented location in the United States.

Madison, Wisconsin

As one of the places with the most educated populations, including more than half of its adults holding a degree, Madison is an incredibly motivating city for any college student. It offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities as well, with lakes, bike trails, and national parks galore.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Thanks to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill is a picture-perfect college town. However, school isn’t the only reason to come here. Stay for the culture, including the Ackland Art Museum and the incredible street art you can view for free.

Tempe, Arizona

Home to Arizona State University, Tempe is also a great option for students who are looking for a place full of their peers. One of four people in this city is a college student, including the 134,000 plus students enrolled at ASU.

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder is a place to visit whether you are a future college student or not. With nearly-endless opportunities to hike, bike, and ski, this city truly gives you every chance to enjoy the great outdoors. It is also home to the University of Colorado and Naropa University, which are part of the reason why its college population exceeds 28%.

Providence, Rhode Island

One of the smallest cities on this list, Providence is definitely a location to keep in mind when applying to colleges. Home to Brown University, Rhode Island College, Providence College, and the Rhode Island School of Design, it has opportunities for most prospective freshmen. It also features a vibrant nightlife, and regularly-scheduled sports events.

Berkeley, California

Located on the Eastern shore of San Francisco Bay, Berkeley is one of the most beautiful places for applicants to consider where to spend the next four years of their lives. Home to the world-renown University of California, Berkeley, this city provides some of the most inspiring experiences in and out of school. It features some of the most active student body in terms of environmental conservation, which is expected considering the magnificent beauty of the location.

Iowa City, Iowa

If you’re looking to learn about the greatest novels of all time, or your lifelong dream is to write one, the “City of Literature'' might be perfect for you. Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, provides one of the best literary educations in the United States.

Syracuse, New York

Home to eight colleges and universities, including its very own Syracuse University and State University of New York, Syracuse is the perfect college city for students looking for a little bit more out of their experience. With a bustling day and night life, Syracuse houses 140,000 full-time residents besides their student population.

The rest of the cities and towns that made the list are:

Lynchburg, Virginia

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Athens, Georgia

Columbia, Missouri

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Lawrence, Kansas

Eugene, Oregon

Oxford, Mississippi

Austin, Texas

Lincoln, Nebraska

Burlington, Vermont

Hartford, Connecticut

Ithaca, New York

Provo, Utah

To read the full list, click here.