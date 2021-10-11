You might be surprised to learn that many foods we have grown accustomed to storing in the fridge, actually thrive when placed outside of it. Read below for some foods that you should not store in the fridge.
1.Aged Cheese
When left in the fridge, hard cheeses turn rock-hard. This is because hard cheese goes through a six-month curing process. After this, the cheese should never get chilled. Store it in a cool, dark place like a pantry.
2.Potatoes
Storing potatoes in the fridge can turn the starchy vegetable into an odd gooey sugar-paste-like substance. For better results they should be stored in a cool dark place like a pantry.
3.Chocolate-hazelnut spread
Placing this in the fridge, can cause spreads to turn rock hard, taking away their ability to... well spread.
4.Melon
Melons (watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew) are their sweetest and most juicy when they get eaten at room temperature. In order to keep their antioxidants intact, they must be stored in cool places.
5.Ketchup
Refrigerated ketchup creates the perfect condition for harmful microorganisms to grow because of its many natural acidities.
Other foods you should avoid refrigerating include,
- Eggplant
- Pickles
- Butter
- Olive oil
- Chocolate
- Berries
