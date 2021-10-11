You might be surprised to learn that many foods we have grown accustomed to storing in the fridge, actually thrive when placed outside of it. Read below for some foods that you should not store in the fridge.

1.Aged Cheese

When left in the fridge, hard cheeses turn rock-hard. This is because hard cheese goes through a six-month curing process. After this, the cheese should never get chilled. Store it in a cool, dark place like a pantry.

2.Potatoes

Storing potatoes in the fridge can turn the starchy vegetable into an odd gooey sugar-paste-like substance. For better results they should be stored in a cool dark place like a pantry.

3.Chocolate-hazelnut spread

Placing this in the fridge, can cause spreads to turn rock hard, taking away their ability to... well spread.

4.Melon

Melons (watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew) are their sweetest and most juicy when they get eaten at room temperature. In order to keep their antioxidants intact, they must be stored in cool places.

5.Ketchup

Refrigerated ketchup creates the perfect condition for harmful microorganisms to grow because of its many natural acidities.

Other foods you should avoid refrigerating include,

Eggplant

Pickles

Butter

Olive oil

Chocolate

Berries

