This FL key makes list of Best Places to Travel worldwide in 2023

A well-known Florida island has taken a surprising place among the recently released “Best Places to Travel 2023” compiled by Forbes.

Among the list of the top 50 best worldwide travels destinations this year, 11 places in the United State made the list, including a Georgian swamp, a ghost town in Utah and a town in the Florida Keys that has been referred to as the heart of the Florida Keys.

Marathon, which boasts 13 islands and sits between the Seven Mile Bridge all the way to Long Key, is known to have some best boating and fishing in the entire country. If fishing is not your cup of tea, you can lounge on any of Marathon’s numerous beaches or simply take in the views with a cocktail and some fried conch.

With a population of just under 10,000 (9,744) Marathon offers many options for nightlife and activities, with plenty of places to stay and enjoy a delicious meal, including The Stuffed Pig, famous for its delicious breakfast.

Click here for a list of the best 14 places to eat in Marathon, according to the website Florida Trippers.

For the complete list, click here.