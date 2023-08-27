This Florida island was just named Best Small Beach Town in America

“A captivating place to visit — a tranquil respite from the frenetic pace of our modern world,” is how a recent list, with Port Aransas, Texas as runner up, described America's Best Small Beach Town – population less than 25,000 - which happens to be in Florida.

While those attributes could also be used to describe Key Biscayne, the contributors on the website Travel + Leisure, named Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island, Florida – also known as “Tarpon Capital of the World” – as the small, best beach town in America.

Boca Grande, located south of Venice, Florida, is part of the Cape Coral - Fort Myers area in Lee County. It offers quaint downtown, white sandy beaches, pristine blue water, and world class fishing.

Denzel Washington’s 2003 Out of Time movie was filmed in Boca Grande.

While Boca Grande and surrounding areas were impacted by Hurricane Ian in September 2022, the area has bounced back with, many places back operational, and the town remains a captivating place to visit.

For lodging, the Gasparilla Inn & Club offers a variety of accommodations in The Main Inn, private Cottages, Villas and Sharp Houses or Beach Cottages.

Runner up in Best Small Beach Town in America was Port Aransas, Texas, located on a stretch of North Padre barrier island.

