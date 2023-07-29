While Key Biscayne offers some of the finest oceanfront living opportunities in Florida, there are times island residents want to expand their ocean and beach vacations opportunities.

If you are a budget traveler, there is one town in Florida, just a 5 hour drive from the island that offers oceanfront activities and lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Statistics from UpgradedPoints reveal Cedar Key as the most affordable beach down, a mere $1,330 per week (on average), a departure from Key West, which was found 9th most expensive at $4,547.

The old-fashioned fishing village is famous for its classic look and its variety of seafood restaurants. The architecture is a stark contrast to the condos that most people see at beachside tourist traps .

According to UpgradedPoints, the stunning Gulf town is also home to restaurants like Steamers Clam Bar and Grill, which features everything from snow crab legs to ahi tuna, and more.

For the full report, click here, and for more information about Cedar Key, refer to VisitFlorida.