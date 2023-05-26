The upcoming Memorial Day holiday marks the unofficial start to the summer vacation season and this year, more than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the weekend.

According to AAA, this represents a 7 percent - or 2.7 million - increase over 2022.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel.

“More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

And due to lower gas prices, road trips this Memorial Day weekend are expected to be 6 percent, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destination, AAA reported.

According to the website GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline - $3.53 per gallon - this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be $1.10 less than this time last year, and that trend is expected to carry through the 2023 summer vacation season.

According to GasBuddy’s 2023 Summer Travel Survey, released this week, 64 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, up from 58 percent last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said, “While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season.”

GasBuddy offers the following tips on saving money on summer road trips:

Shop around for the best gas prices. Drivers can save upwards of 30¢ per gallon just by comparing prices before filling up and choosing a price - not a station - to fill up at.

Beware of crossing state lines. Gas prices often vary drastically between states due to tax changes and summer gasoline requirements. Make sure to check prices before crossing a state line to avoid overpaying.

Change the way you drive. Curbing aggressive habits like speeding, hard braking and fast acceleration and using cruise control on the highway at 65 mph can increase efficiency by 15 to 25% versus going 75 mph.