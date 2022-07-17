South Florida and the Florida Keys was well represented in a new list of the 100 Best Hotels in the World, with three hotels in the Sunshine State making the list, including one in the Top 20 hotels in the world.

The White Elephant Hotel in Palm Beach was ranked #19 in the world in the 2022 list released last week by Travel + Leisure. The small hotel – 32 rooms – scored a 98.13 and features Lola 41, a restaurant that T+L called “a hot spot not just for its grilled catch of the day and fruit-forward cocktails but for the prime people-watching, too.”

The Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino, Italy took the top spot, scoring 99.25 in a survey of readers who were asked to rate hotels on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Among the other Florida properties to make the list was the NOBU Hotel in Miami Beach, which was ranked #81, scoring 96.22.

“The list of world-class amenities at this David Rockwell–designed beachfront hotel is impressively long: exceptional epicurean delights, a beautiful 22,000-square-foot spa, three pools, a private marina, and luxurious penthouse-level villas,” T+L said explaining the ranking.

At #94, scoring 95.83, was the adults-only Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, in Little Torch Key, a private island resort accessible only by boat or seaplane. The 30-bungalows on the island have no TVs.

In all, 19 hotels in the United States made the Top 100 list, with the “charming” Pickering House Inn, in New Hampshire, coming in at #4, scoring 98.95, followed by the Lowell in New York City at #8.

For the complete 2022 T+L Top 100 Hotels in the World list, click here.