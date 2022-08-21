This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis

South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location.

But this is just not any Jewish Delicatessen. Miami’s entry on the list is on the prestigious Michelin Guide with a menu that very much reflects the multiculturalism found in South Florida, with entries such as the "Lobster Jewchachos" complete with a combination of mole and lobster and "The Jewban,"a take on the Cuban sandwich, adding a layer of pastrami with pork tenderloin and ham

But according to the website TastingTable, Josh’s Deli, located on Harding Avenue in Surfside, is owned and operated by chef Josh Marcus, also serves classics staples of your typical Jewish Deli, including in-house cured and smoked meats and fish, a hand-cut corned beef sandwich, latkes, and matzo ball soup.

TastingTable’s list of Top Delis covers cities where you would expect to find Jewish delicatessens and others that will surprise you.

The complete list of the best Jewish Delis in the United States as follows:

- Katz's Delicatessen in Lower East Side, Manhattan, NYC

- Liebman's Delicatessen in the Bronx, NYC

- Frankel's Delicatessen and Appetizing in the Brooklyn's Williamsburg, NYC

- Larder Deli and Bakery in Cleveland, Ohio

- Jacks Deli and Restaurant located in Cleveland's East Side

- Hymie's Deli in the Merion Station on Philly's public transport, Philadelphia, PA, the Main Line.

- Call Your Mother with several locations on the Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD area.

- Langer's Delicatessen Restaurant, located in the Westlake, neighborhood, just west of Koreantown in Los Angeles, CA.

- Hobby's Deli in Newark, New Jersey.

- Wexler's Deli with the original location in downtown Los Angeles and also in Santa Monica, CA

- Shapiro's Delicatessen with two locations in Indianapolis, IN.

- Manny's Deli located on South Jefferson Street, Chicago, IL.

- Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

- The General Muir with three locations in Georgia, two in Atlanta and one in Sandy Springs.

- Josh's Deli in Surfside, Florida.

- Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant in Houston, Texas.

- Stage Deli West in Metro-Detroit, Michigan.

- Perly's Delicatessen & Restaurant in Richmond, Virginia.

- Steingold's in Chicago, Illinois.