“Slow travel” continues to experience popularity as the tourism industry recovers from COVID-19 and considers new COVID restrictions and protocols. One-way passengers can absorb the culture of their destinations is by taking the train.

A recent Travel + Leisure report highlights Amtrak’s Crescent Route helps passengers travel from New York to New Orleans and engage in exhilarating stops along the way.

Crescent Route runs daily between New York City and New Orleans, servicing 32 stations across the southeastern United States. While passengers can purchase a ticket that takes them through the entire route (a 30-hour journey with plenty of amenities), passengers who want to get off the train and immerse themselves in different destinations can purchase stop-specific tickets.

The Crescent Route accommodates passengers' travel aspirations, bringing them from Philadelphia to Atlanta, or Charlotte, North Carolina, to Wilmington, Delaware with ease.

Here are some key stops along Amtrak’s Crescent route:

New York City - Moynihan Train Hall (NYP)

Manhattan is a vibrant city and travelers should take at least a day to immerse themselves in its beauty. Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the High Line, and the Empire State Building are exciting tourist attractions that all visitors should experience. New York City bagels and pizzas are also delicious foods tourists should try.

Washington, D.C. - Union Station (WAS)

By stopping at Washington, D.C. tourists can view the National Mall, which means that visitors can explore the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, among many others. Also be sure to check out the beautiful cherry blossoms if it is the correct season.

Charlottesville, VA - Charlottesville Union Station (CVS)

Home to the University of Virginia and a variety of culinary destinations that benefit from the city’s farm-to-table culture, every tourist is bound to enjoy Charlottesville. From walking along the brick-paved Historic Downtown Mall, exploring hiking paths, and going to Scott Stadium, visitors can easily immerse themselves in the robust city.

Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Peachtree Station (ATL)

Atlanta’s green spaces, local cuisine, and top-tier museums, makes it an exciting travel destination. Tourists should be sure to visit the Beltline, the Georgia Aquarium, and the Ponce City Market.

New Orleans, LA - Union Passenger Terminal (NOL)

The last and final stop on the Crescent Route is New Orleans, Louisiana, home to entertaining jazz music, Cajun and creole food, and distinctive architecture that makes the city unique.

Although New Orleans is typically known for its Mardi Gras celebration, travelers can engage in the lively atmosphere at any time of the year.

For the full Travel + Leisure report, click here.