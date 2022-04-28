This weekend: Polo, fashion, and luxury on the sand at Miami Beach

The pristine sands of Miami Beach will host The Sport of Kings this weekend when eight international polo teams with players from more than 10 nations and over 120 horses compete in a breathtaking setting.

The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup, Miami Beach is the largest and most well-known beach polo event in the world. Each day is comprised of high goal polo matches featuring some of the best players in the world on the sand along with a series of surrounding events combining polo, fashion, and luxury.

General admission is offered complimentary to the public while VIP tickets include shaded lounge areas, full bar, and catering.

The event takes place from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1, on Collins Park in Miami Beach, between 21st - 22nd & Collins Ave.

