“Threads of Joy” with Frost Chorale to perform at Corpus Christi Church

Led by Conductor Amanda Quist, the Frost Chorale will be performing “Threads of Joy,” with forty superb singers expressing the sorrows and joys shared by the diverse cultures of South Florida’s, our country and the world

The concert, produced and presented by Martha/Mary Concerts, is the second performance of their season.

It is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 4pm in the Corpus Christi Church.

This performance will include modern works of anguish alternate with medieval chants of praise and familiar melodies of American spirituals.

General admission tickets for all concerts are $15, and special Blue Circle seating is $25. To purchase click here or visit marthamaryconcerts.org for more information. You can also purchase tickets at the Corpus Christi parish office at 3220 NW 7 Avenue in Miami.

If you cannot attend the concert in person, you can broadcast the event on YouTube and Facebook. If you are attending the concert in person, Covid-related procedures will be observed as appropriate.

Much of the program will be included in the Frost Chorale’s International Tour in Spring 2022, including several premiere performances.

Martha/Mary Concerts intend to celebrate music and immerse those who attend in every note sung and every instrument played.

For more information regarding this event, and more events to come go to click here.