Key Biscayne has some good options but when it comes to nationally acclaimed pizza joints, island residents will have to travel across the causeway to enjoy at leats three pizzerias which made a list of the Top 50 Pizza restaurants in the US.

And one cracked the top five.

According to a Robb Report post the ranking by the 50 Top Pizza Organization ranks Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side pizza joint as the the best pizzeria in the United States. The 50 Top Pizza Organization has anonymous inspectors traveling all over the country, and the world, tasting pizzas coast to coast.

While their search gave the number one spot to a New York City pizzeria, Miami was represented on the list.

Coming in at number 34 nationwide is Stanzione 87. The pizzeria is located in the heart of Brickell, right by the Brickell City Center Mall, and takes much pride in its process of making its artisanal pizzas. They have their dough ferment for a bare minimum of 72 hours and make their mozzarella fresh daily, all so that every pizza can end up in their handmade woodburning pizza oven for an average of 90 seconds.

Scoring higher on the ranking is La Leggenda Pizzeria, earning 8th place. This hidden gem calls Miami Beach its home.

The restaurant was named after its founder, Giovanni Gagliardi, the ‘undisputed leader of the homonymous pizzeria,’ according to the restaurant’s website. Gagliardi is the heir of a family of pizza makers hailing from San Felice a Cancello, a small town in the province of Caserta, Italy. An 8th place national ranking is far from the first time its been recognized for its pizza accomplishments.

In 2012, it won in Salsomaggiore the 21st World Championship of Neapolitan Pizza and 2018 brought the recognition of “The Legend Pizzeria Best Pizza of Miami” by the New York Times, among other achievements.

The fifth best pizzeria in the US went to Little Haiti’s 0’ Munaciello. In their reaction to the achievement, they mentioned how they were ‘Honored to bring Italian culinary culture to the USA!’ on Facebook.

Customer reviews rave about their attentive customer service and pleasant ambiance, and their food choices do not end at just pizza. From cheesecake to tuna tartar, the restaurant has something to appeal to everyone who walks through its doors..

O Munaciello is a famed Italian restaurant from Florence, Italy coming to Miami in January 2017. Their dedication to authenticity is best illustrated in their import of a made-to-measure brick oven from Naples, Italy.

The complete list of Top 50 pizzerias in the United States as follows:

Una Pizza Napoletana, New York Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco Ribalta NYC, New York Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City 0’ Munaciello, Miami Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, Chicago Song’ E Napule, New York La Leggenda Pizzeria, Miami Pizzana, Los Angeles Kesté Fulton, New York Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Kenmore Ops, New York Doppio Zero, San Francisco Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland Partenope Ristorante, Dallas Apizza Scholls, Portland Flour House, San Luis Obispo Forcella, New York Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles Roberta’s, New York Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown A 16, San Francisco San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina, New York Brick Fire Tavern, Honolulu Del Popolo, San Francisco Pasquale Jones, New York Forno Rosso, Chicago Il Forno, San Antonio Pasquale’s Pizzeria, South Kingstown Stanzione 87, Miami Coals Artisan Pizza, Louisville Flour + Water Pizzeria, San Francisco Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company, Chicago Pomo, Scottsdale Bufalina Due, Austin Nostrana, Portland Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Colorado Springs Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Irvine Scottie’s Pizza Parlor, Portland Cart-Driver RiNo, Denver Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Haddon Township Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, Key West Diavola, Indianapolis Spark Pizza, Redmond Fabrica Pizza, Tampa Craft 64, Scottsdale

For the complete Robb Report article, click here.