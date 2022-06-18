Key Biscayne has some good options but when it comes to nationally acclaimed pizza joints, island residents will have to travel across the causeway to enjoy at leats three pizzerias which made a list of the Top 50 Pizza restaurants in the US.
And one cracked the top five.
According to a Robb Report post the ranking by the 50 Top Pizza Organization ranks Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side pizza joint as the the best pizzeria in the United States. The 50 Top Pizza Organization has anonymous inspectors traveling all over the country, and the world, tasting pizzas coast to coast.
While their search gave the number one spot to a New York City pizzeria, Miami was represented on the list.
Coming in at number 34 nationwide is Stanzione 87. The pizzeria is located in the heart of Brickell, right by the Brickell City Center Mall, and takes much pride in its process of making its artisanal pizzas. They have their dough ferment for a bare minimum of 72 hours and make their mozzarella fresh daily, all so that every pizza can end up in their handmade woodburning pizza oven for an average of 90 seconds.
Scoring higher on the ranking is La Leggenda Pizzeria, earning 8th place. This hidden gem calls Miami Beach its home.
The restaurant was named after its founder, Giovanni Gagliardi, the ‘undisputed leader of the homonymous pizzeria,’ according to the restaurant’s website. Gagliardi is the heir of a family of pizza makers hailing from San Felice a Cancello, a small town in the province of Caserta, Italy. An 8th place national ranking is far from the first time its been recognized for its pizza accomplishments.
In 2012, it won in Salsomaggiore the 21st World Championship of Neapolitan Pizza and 2018 brought the recognition of “The Legend Pizzeria Best Pizza of Miami” by the New York Times, among other achievements.
The fifth best pizzeria in the US went to Little Haiti’s 0’ Munaciello. In their reaction to the achievement, they mentioned how they were ‘Honored to bring Italian culinary culture to the USA!’ on Facebook.
Customer reviews rave about their attentive customer service and pleasant ambiance, and their food choices do not end at just pizza. From cheesecake to tuna tartar, the restaurant has something to appeal to everyone who walks through its doors..
O Munaciello is a famed Italian restaurant from Florence, Italy coming to Miami in January 2017. Their dedication to authenticity is best illustrated in their import of a made-to-measure brick oven from Naples, Italy.
The complete list of Top 50 pizzerias in the United States as follows:
Una Pizza Napoletana, New York
Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco
Ribalta NYC, New York
Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City
0’ Munaciello, Miami
Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, Chicago
Song’ E Napule, New York
La Leggenda Pizzeria, Miami
Pizzana, Los Angeles
Kesté Fulton, New York
Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland
Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Kenmore
Ops, New York
Doppio Zero, San Francisco
Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland
Partenope Ristorante, Dallas
Apizza Scholls, Portland
Flour House, San Luis Obispo
Forcella, New York
Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles
Roberta’s, New York
Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia
Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem
Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown
A 16, San Francisco
San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina, New York
Brick Fire Tavern, Honolulu
Del Popolo, San Francisco
Pasquale Jones, New York
Forno Rosso, Chicago
Il Forno, San Antonio
Pasquale’s Pizzeria, South Kingstown
Stanzione 87, Miami
Coals Artisan Pizza, Louisville
Flour + Water Pizzeria, San Francisco
Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company, Chicago
Pomo, Scottsdale
Bufalina Due, Austin
Nostrana, Portland
Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Colorado Springs
Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Irvine
Scottie’s Pizza Parlor, Portland
Cart-Driver RiNo, Denver
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Haddon Township
Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, Key West
Diavola, Indianapolis
Spark Pizza, Redmond
Fabrica Pizza, Tampa
Craft 64, Scottsdale
For the complete Robb Report article, click here.