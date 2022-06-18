OMunacielloMiami/

Valentina Borgogni and Candito Carmine with O'Munaciello's receive award 

Key Biscayne has some good options but when it comes to nationally acclaimed pizza joints, island residents will have to travel across the causeway to enjoy at leats three pizzerias which made a list of the Top 50 Pizza restaurants in the US.

And one cracked the top five. 

According to a Robb Report post the ranking by the 50 Top Pizza Organization ranks Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side pizza joint as the the best pizzeria in the United States. The 50 Top Pizza Organization has anonymous inspectors traveling all over the country, and the world, tasting pizzas coast to coast.

While their search gave the number one spot to a New York City pizzeria, Miami was represented on the list.

Coming in at number 34 nationwide is Stanzione 87. The pizzeria is located in the heart of Brickell, right by the Brickell City Center Mall, and takes much pride in its process of making its artisanal pizzas. They have their dough ferment for a bare minimum of 72 hours and make their mozzarella fresh daily, all so that every pizza can end up in their handmade woodburning pizza oven for an average of 90 seconds. 

Scoring higher on the ranking is La Leggenda Pizzeria, earning 8th place. This hidden gem calls Miami Beach its home.

The restaurant was named after its founder, Giovanni Gagliardi, the ‘undisputed leader of the homonymous pizzeria,’ according to the restaurant’s website. Gagliardi is the heir of a family of pizza makers hailing from San Felice a Cancello, a small town in the province of Caserta, Italy. An 8th place national ranking is far from the first time its been recognized for its pizza accomplishments. 

In 2012, it won in Salsomaggiore the 21st World Championship of Neapolitan Pizza and 2018 brought the recognition of “The Legend Pizzeria Best Pizza of Miami” by the New York Times, among other achievements.

The fifth best pizzeria in the US went to  Little Haiti’s  0’ Munaciello. In their reaction to the achievement, they mentioned how they were ‘Honored to bring Italian culinary culture to the USA!’ on Facebook.

Customer reviews rave about their attentive customer service and pleasant ambiance, and their food choices do not end at just pizza. From cheesecake to tuna tartar, the restaurant has something to appeal to everyone who walks through its doors.. 

O Munaciello is a famed Italian restaurant from Florence, Italy coming to Miami in January 2017. Their dedication to authenticity is best illustrated in their import of a made-to-measure brick oven from Naples, Italy. 

The complete list of Top 50 pizzerias in the United States as follows:

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana, New York

  2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

  3. Ribalta NYC, New York

  4. Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City

  5. 0’ Munaciello, Miami

  6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, Chicago

  7. Song’ E Napule, New York

  8. La Leggenda Pizzeria, Miami

  9. Pizzana, Los Angeles

  10. Kesté Fulton, New York

  11. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland

  12. Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

  13. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Kenmore

  14. Ops, New York

  15. Doppio Zero, San Francisco

  16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland

  17. Partenope Ristorante, Dallas

  18. Apizza Scholls, Portland

  19. Flour House, San Luis Obispo

  20. Forcella, New York

  21. Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles

  22. Roberta’s, New York

  23. Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia

  24. Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem

  25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown

  26. A 16, San Francisco

  27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina, New York

  28. Brick Fire Tavern, Honolulu

  29. Del Popolo, San Francisco

  30. Pasquale Jones, New York

  31. Forno Rosso, Chicago

  32. Il Forno, San Antonio

  33. Pasquale’s Pizzeria, South Kingstown

  34. Stanzione 87, Miami

  35. Coals Artisan Pizza, Louisville

  36. Flour + Water Pizzeria, San Francisco

  37. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company, Chicago

  38. Pomo, Scottsdale

  39. Bufalina Due, Austin

  40. Nostrana, Portland

  41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Colorado Springs

  42. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Irvine

  43. Scottie’s Pizza Parlor, Portland

  44. Cart-Driver RiNo, Denver

  45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Haddon Township

  46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, Key West

  47. Diavola, Indianapolis

  48. Spark Pizza, Redmond

  49. Fabrica Pizza, Tampa

  50. Craft 64, Scottsdale

