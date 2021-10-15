With ticket prices topping at $1,006 per seat, legendary rock band Rolling Stones will perform at the 7,000 seat Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in November.

The performance will close out the band’s No Filter Tour on November 23rd, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Prices for the performance start at $1,006 with other options at $781, $556, $456 and $281.

The band promises their “most intimate show in more than a decade.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Click here to purchase tickets.

