A new phrase tipping fatigue seems to be catching on as people are being less generous when it comes time to tip. However there is a group of workers who might be the most undertipped employees on any industry.

“We tend to take housekeepers' work for granted,” Diane Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School in Texas and a nationally-recognized etiquette expert, tells CNBC. “As we expect our room to be sparkling clean if we're paying to sleep there."

Because of the nature of their work, most hotel housekeepers' efforts go unnoticed and underpaid, which is why Gottsman emphasizes that they must be tipped regularly. However, only 23% of polled Americans report leaving tips, down from 28% in 2021.

Fortunately, it's easy to leave cash at your hotel room while you’re out touristing, ideally in an envelope or with a note so that it’s clear what the money’s for. Gottsman advises to leave $3-5 dollars every day, or $1 per person if you have a larger party. She adds that these tips should be left daily, as hotel staff change shifts daily and most of them are relying on gratuity to make ends meet.

"Hotel housekeepers are some of the most gracious, hardworking people you're going to come across," says Gottsman. "They're struggling with inflation just like everyone else …. That $3 tip goes a long way."