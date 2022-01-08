As 2021 closed, the social media website TikTok overtook Google as the most visited website in the world. The popularity of the platform has made TikTok a favorite to “listen” to music.

The website MATCH recently compiled the top 10 most listended to songs on TikTok, with Todo de Ti by Rauw Alejandroo taking the top spot.

1- Todo de Ti by Rauw Alejandroo

https://youtu.be/CFPLIaMpGrY

2- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

https://youtu.be/kTJczUoc26U

3- Måneskin – Beggin’

https://youtu.be/Xg72z08aTXY

4- Erica Banks – Buss It

https://youtu.be/NOoHJ_ZXlJU

5- Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios – Fiel

https://youtu.be/o1lKMrLat_I

6- Kali Uchis – telepatía

https://youtu.be/Dwzk-XZxZ4k

7- Enganchados Nene Malo (Cumbia Mix)

https://youtu.be/yAFVYwSZ-M8

8- Boney M. – Rasputin

https://youtu.be/16y1AkoZkmQ

9- Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

https://youtu.be/doLMt10ytHY

10- J. Balvin, Skrillex – In Da Getto

https://youtu.be/MjlTKXujfwE