As 2021 closed, the social media website TikTok overtook Google as the most visited website in the world. The popularity of the platform has made TikTok a favorite to “listen” to music.
The website MATCH recently compiled the top 10 most listended to songs on TikTok, with Todo de Ti by Rauw Alejandroo taking the top spot.
1- Todo de Ti by Rauw Alejandroo
2- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
3- Måneskin – Beggin’
4- Erica Banks – Buss It
5- Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Los Legendarios – Fiel
6- Kali Uchis – telepatía
7- Enganchados Nene Malo (Cumbia Mix)
8- Boney M. – Rasputin
9- Bad Bunny – Yonaguni
10- J. Balvin, Skrillex – In Da Getto