Looking for a low budget activity to enjoy time with family, friends, or that special, significant other? Picnics might be the answer. But where to go on a budget?

If you’re looking for some fresh locations to host your next outdoor gathering, this list of the top 15-picnic spots in Miami might help!

- How about Viscaya Museum and Gardens? Close to the island and while it is known as the passion project of an industrialist to reinterpret Italian architecture, people come not only for the building but the gardens themselves. A view of the bay, as well as a nice shade, makes it a perfect place for the picnic you’ve been putting off.

- For those looking for something a little more low-key and closer to Key Biscayne, Crandon Park is the solution. Once an ambitious zoo, it was since abandoned, with wildlife of all kinds roaming the area with the gorgeous flora. So long as you don’t feed the animals, it will make a beautiful location for you and your family, with the beach at its doorstep if the Florida heat starts to get to you.

- Not to be ignored, the Margaret Pace Park offers more than just a picnic opportunity. Visitors are fond of it for the sake of dog-walking, and if you like getting active, the tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts there are your best friends. Or for a moment of calm, sit, enjoy the water, and breathe.

- Kennedy Park offers a dog walking picnic alternative and a place where you can also enjoy a frozen lemonade from AC’s Lemonade to help cool you down. Bring the family for a sunset you won’t forget in a while.

For the complete Top 15 places to picnic, published by Foursquare, click here.