The U.S. has a lot to offer to those who enjoy a good walk, not only as a way to stay active, but also to admire nature and the wonders this country has to offer.

From east coast to the west coast, the entire nation is full of trails for every taste and level of fitness.

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the top Five walking tour spots in the United States.

1. Walk the Great Smoky Mountains

A 4-day trip begins at $1,849 per person and is suitable for adults and teens.

2. See the Edge of the Earth in Alaska

This 6-day trip is best suited for those in good shape and begins at $3,299 per person.

3. Drink in the Coastal Views of Maine

This 6-day tour option starts at $1,098 and is fit for almost everyone.

4.S ee the Classics in Savannah

Take a 5-day walking tour of Charleston and Savannah with tour prices starting at $4,195 per person. It is fit for those in at least fairly good physical condition.

5. Sip and Savor With a California Wine Tour

This tour adds a twist to walking tours, stopping at local vineyards for tastings. Prices for this 5-day tour start at $4,399.

For more information on these tours click here