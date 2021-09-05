Since 1963, Victor del Corral and his wife, Eloina Ruiz de Ugarrio, who emigrated from Havana and opened Victor’s Café on the Upper West Side, the place became one of NYC’s hottest spots for authentic Cuban cuisine.

In 1980, Victor’s moved to the City’s Theater District and continued to attract theatergoers.

After being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now run by Victor’s daughter, Sonia Zaldivar, and granddaughter, Monica Zaldivar, the iconic restaurant has reopened with a brand new décor that makes it one of the most colorful spots in New York, according to a FORBES report by John Mariani.

There are now three dining rooms, each individually decorated with Cuban and modern art. For those concerned with safety, there is now an option to dine outside on the enclosed patio.

There is also a snug Cuba Lounge up front, with live music and cocktails like a “first-rate daiquiri and a range of mojitos.”

Being in New York’s district, Victor’s is an ideal place to for a pre-show meal, choosing from a vast array of appetizers, or a sampling of several of them by ordering the “1492 Aperitivo Cubano” for two ($32).

Victor’s Café is also a great spot for a drink after the theater.

