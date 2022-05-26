Two Florida beaches make top 10 US beaches for 2022

Although Key Biscayne is also known as Island Paradise, sometime a change of ocean scenery is a welcomed change and a recently released list of the Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2022 might offer some ideas summer travel.

Stephen Leatherman, also known as "Dr. Beach," has been ranking America's best beaches since 1991, using 50 models to assess 650 public seashores in the US.

According to a report by CNN, Dr, Beach’s research has selected two Florida beaches in his Top 10. Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin Florida was ranked #2 due to its crystalline quartz sand and clear waters on the Gulf Coast in Seminole County. The park is accessible by by ferry or private boat.

The other Florida beach ranked in the Top 10, St. George Island State Park in the Florida Panhandle.

According to Leatherman, a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University (FIU), the best 2022 beach in the US is Ocracoke Island's Lifeguarded Beach which is part the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Leatherman told CNN, "I like this area because it has the three things that you must have to make a great beach: clean sand, clean water and beach safety,"

The other beaches on Leatherman’s Top 10 list were:

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

8. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

For the complete CNN Top 10 Beaches for 2022 list, click here.