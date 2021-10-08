United Airlines to increase flights for upcoming holiday season

Worried about flight availability for the upcoming holidays, traditionally the busiest travel times of the year?

Anticipating a post-pandemic surge in holiday travel, United Airlines has announced plans to increase its number of domestic flights in December to 3,500 per day — the most the airline has operated on a day-to-day basis since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to a CNBC report, United's 2021 domestic flight schedule is 91% of what was flown in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted on the US travel industry.

United expects the new flight schedule will account for more trips to ski and beach destinations.

