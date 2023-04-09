570,000 Hyundai and Kia Were Recalled: Here’s What You Need To Know

Hyundai and Kia have announced a massive recall of 570,000 minivans and SUVs due to a potential fire risk. The affiliated Korean automakers advised vehicle owners to park their cars outside their homes, warning that the tow hitch harness can catch fire while parked or while the car is being driven.

Which models are affected by the recall?

Recalled Hyundai vehicles include:

– 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe

– 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid

– 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

– 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz

The only Kia vehicles being recalled at this time are 2022 and 2023 Carnival minivans.

Why were the vehicles recalled?

The 570,000 vehicles were recalled because of a potential fire risk. A defect resulting in water accumulation around the tow hitch causes an electric short, which can cause a fire. The defective tow hitch may be original to the vehicle or installed later as a dealer accessory. According to National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents, both automakers estimated the percentage of vehicles affected by the defect at one percent.

What are the potential risks associated with the recalled vehicles?

The potential risks associated with the recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles include the risk of a tow hitch fire while the vehicle is stationary or in operation. If the tow hitch, which is typically installed under the trunk of a vehicle malfunctions and causes an electrical short, it can lead to a fire. A fire in this area can be dangerous and potentially life-threatening, especially if the driver is unable to exit the vehicle safely. Additionally, if the fire occurs while the vehicle is in motion, it can pose a risk to other drivers on the road. Fires igniting in vehicles in home garages or close to a building may cause the property to catch fire putting all inhabitants and their assets at risk. As a result, Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners need to take the necessary action to ensure their safety and prevent any potential accidents or injuries.

How to check if your vehicle is affected by the recall

If an individual owns a Hyundai or Kia vehicle from 2019 to 2023, it's important to check if the vehicle is affected by the recall. The easiest way to do so is to visit the NHTSA website and enter the vehicle identification number (VIN) to check for any open recalls at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. Vehicle owners may also contact their local Hyundai or Kia dealership to inquire about any open recalls on the car. Dealerships will be able to advise individuals on the necessary steps to take to ensure their safety.

