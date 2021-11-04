Sofia Vergara, star of the ABC show “Modern Family” and part of the judges panel on “America’s Got Talent,” has signed on to play Griselda Blanco, the notorious cocaine cartel queen, in a new six-part Netflix series.

The Colombian-born Vergara has also starred in films such as “Chef,” “Machete Kills,” “Madea Goes to Jail,” and “Four Brothers.”

The upcoming series, titled Griselda, follows Blanco’s rise to prominence during the 80’s drug boom across mainly three US states: New York, Miami and Southern California.

According to a Variety article, “Griselda” is not a spinoff of the Netflix series “Narcos,” but rather a completely separate story, with Vergara serving as executive producer with Luis Balaguer for Latin World Entertainment

La Madrina - or the Black Widow - as Blanco was commonly known, has been credited with inventing drive-by motorcycle killings and is said to responsible for up to 200 murders in her decades-long career as a mob boss.

She was born in Colombia, and became a ruthless criminal, reportedly committing her first murder when she killed a 10-year-old. Blanco was 11.

Blanco had four children, the youngest named after the gangster character in the movie Godfather; Michael Corleone Blanco.

In the 80’s, Blanco was convicted and jailed for three murders, two drug dealers, and a two-year-old boy. In 2004, Blanco was deported to Colombia, and in 2012, was shot dead by a motorcyclist in Medellin.

She was 69.

Variety quoted Vergara as saying, “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about.”

